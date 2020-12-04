Voter registration deadline for runoff is Dec. 7

The voter registration deadline for the Jan. 5 runoff elections is Monday, Dec. 7, and early voting starts on Monday, Dec. 14.



Voters can check their registration status on the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office My Voter Page site, mvp.sos.ga.gov. People can also register to vote online at that site, and sample ballots are posted there.

Registration by mail is also available. A form is posted on the Secretary of State’s Office site. Eligible voters can also go to the Hall County elections office inside the Hall County Government Center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.