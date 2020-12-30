Voter group sues Senator Butch Miller, other state leaders over presidential election

The lawsuit claims that state legislatures are being “prohibited from fulfilling their constitutional responsibility” under Article II of the Constitution, which concerns meeting after the election to certify votes and subsequently certifying presidential electors.



“This inability to meet has existed from election day and continues through various congressionally set deadlines for the appointment of presidential electors and the counting of presidential elector votes,” according to the lawsuit. “The states legislatures of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona are unable to review the manner in which the election was conducted, are prevented from exercising their investigative powers and are unable to vote, debate or as a body speak to the conduct of the election.”

The lawsuit is seeking a declaratory judgment for current and future elections that certain state laws are unconstitutional as well as enjoining Vice President Mike Pence and Congress “from counting presidential elector votes from states unless their respective state legislatures vote affirmatively in a post-election vote to certify their presidential electors.”

A group of Republicans in the Democratic-majority House have already said they will object on President Donald Trump’s behalf during the Jan. 6 count of electoral votes, and they had needed just a single senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers.

Miller said he has been served with the suit, which also names Gov. Brian Kemp and Speaker of the House David Ralston. The Gainesville senator, who serves as the president pro tempore of the Georgia Senate, said he and his fellow elected officials were sued in their official capacity and not as a reflection on any actions they have taken related to the election.