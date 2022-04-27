VIDEO: Times Talks | State House District 30 candidates debate
Republican candidates for the state House District 30, representing south Hall County and a small portion of north Gwinnett County, join Times Editor Shannon Casas and reporter Jeff Gill for a debate ahead of the May election. Candidates include Derrick McCollum, Whitney Pimentel and Barry Sanders. Learn more about the candidates.