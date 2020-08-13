U.S. Sen. David Perdue praises Northeast Georgia Medical Center for COVID-19 fight

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia said Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville has done “yeoman’s work in standing up to this COVID-19 crisis,” which he called “another 9/11” during a visit to the hospital on Thursday, Aug. 13.



“I walked out of here just humbled and very impressed,” Perdue said, speaking outside the North Patient Tower. “It’s humbling every time you get around these medical professionals and see how they have adapted.”

He said he also visited the hospital’s 20-bed mobile unit just outside the North Tower.

The hospital was treating 106 of the Northeast Georgia Health System’s 166 patients, according to Thursday data.

Northeast Georgia Health System CEO Carol Burrell said recently that the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at system hospitals seems to be hovering at a new, higher threshold than a peak the system saw in April. Burrell said the system is dealing with how to handle the virus on a day-to-day basis. And the Gainesville hospital's handling of the virus appeared to impress Perdue on Thursday.



“I give (NGMC) a five-star rating. They are one of the best (hospitals) we have anywhere in the country, not just the state,” said Perdue, who has visited the hospital once before the pandemic. “I was impressed with the protocols here, the professionals – they're taking this seriously. They’re putting their lives on the line, they’re working 12-hour shifts.

“These are first responders right here,” he said.

Perdue will face Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in the Nov. 3 general election.