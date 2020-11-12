U.S. House 9th District still red, but it won’t be Gainesville-centric starting Jan. 1

Gainesville has been the home of a U.S. House member – mostly a Republican one – on and off for nearly 30 years, a streak that changes Jan. 1.



The Nov. 3 election of Andrew Clyde of Jackson County changes that dynamic for just the second time since 1992, when Nathan Deal of Gainesville was elected to represent the 9th District. The last time a non-Gainesville resident held the post was Tom Graves of Ranger, who served from 2010-13, when the 9th District included portions of northwest Georgia.

But does hometown of the U.S. House member really matter?

Douglas Young, political science professor at the University of North Georgia, doesn’t necessarily think so.

“A cynic could always argue that in terms of delivering pork barrel to the district, maybe if a congressman is from (another city) instead of Gainesville, he is going to be more inclined to secure more funding for federal projects in (the other city). But I don’t think that is really fair or realistic.”

Young added: “I think that every Congress (member) wants to secure as much federal money for as many different cities and towns in the district as possible.”

And besides, ideologically, Clyde, an Athens-based gun store owner, and outgoing U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, “have extremely similar views.”

Still, an officeholder not from a main population center – such as Gainesville in the 9th, which spans mostly a rural Northeast District – could be an issue, University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock said.