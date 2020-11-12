U.S. House 9th District still red, but it won’t be Gainesville-centric starting Jan. 1

Gainesville has been the home of a U.S. House member – mostly a Republican one – on and off for nearly 30 years, a streak that changes Jan. 1.
The Nov. 3 election of Andrew Clyde of Jackson County changes that dynamic for just the second time since 1992, when Nathan Deal of Gainesville was elected to represent the 9th District. The last time a non-Gainesville resident held the post was Tom Graves of Ranger, who served from 2010-13, when the 9th District included portions of northwest Georgia.
But does hometown of the U.S. House member really matter?
Douglas Young, political science professor at the University of North Georgia, doesn’t necessarily think so.
“A cynic could always argue that in terms of delivering pork barrel to the district, maybe if a congressman is from (another city) instead of Gainesville, he is going to be more inclined to secure more funding for federal projects in (the other city). But I don’t think that is really fair or realistic.”
Young added: “I think that every Congress (member) wants to secure as much federal money for as many different cities and towns in the district as possible.”
And besides, ideologically, Clyde, an Athens-based gun store owner, and outgoing U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, “have extremely similar views.”
Still, an officeholder not from a main population center – such as Gainesville in the 9th, which spans mostly a rural Northeast District – could be an issue, University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock said.
A congressman might consider that “all things being equal, won’t I take (a federal project) back home rather than putting it in (another part of) the district?” he said.
The bigger concern might be the 9th District’s overall loss of prominence.
Collins, who lost a bid for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 3 election, had risen in the ranks in Washington, becoming the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. In that role, he was at the center of impeachment proceedings and served as a top advocate for Trump.
“The issue the 9th might see is that because Clyde is a freshman, he may not have all this clout,” Bullock said. “Collins was a player. Freshmen cannot be players.”
Neither Clyde nor Collins could be reached for comment.
Deal, who hailed from Hall County, served as the U.S. House 9th District representative from 1992 until he resigned in 2010 to run for governor. He was first elected as a Democrat, switching to the GOP in 1995.
In an interview Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Gainesville, Deal said he recalled the “center of gravity” shifting to Gainesville in his first term, as the two previous 9th District officeholders were from Jasper, dating to the early 1950s.
He said there is a “prestige factor” for a city that’s home to a member of Congress.
“A local person is more conscious of the needs of the area where they live, although they do their best, I think, to try to represent all of the counties that make up their district,” Deal said.
Clyde “is in a precarious position, but I think he’ll do his utmost to try to show he can represent the population center, which is Hall County,” he said.
Graves’ opponent when he sought the 9th District after Deal’s departure, was Lee Hawkins, who is now a state House Republican from Gainesville.
“It’s always advantageous to anyone elected coming from the major population area, but it does not preclude someone outside of that area," Hawkins said. “It is beneficial for us to have the representative to be from this community.”
A new congressional district came out of the 2010 census and Graves chose to run for that seat, leaving a void in the 9th. Collins ran for the new 9th, which covers 17 Northeast Georgia counties and parts of Forsyth, Pickens and Clarke counties, and won in 2012.
Collins, 54, decided to jump into the U.S. Senate race in January after Gov. Brian Kemp had named Kelly Loeffler to fill the seat vacated by U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who had resigned for health reasons.
Without opposition, Collins likely could have held the House seat for much longer in the Republican-dominated district. One of the reasons he wanted to run for U.S. Senate is to “take what we’ve learned up here in North Georgia and apply it all across the state,” Collins said in an October interview.
The makeup of the 9th District could change again depending on 2020 U.S. census numbers and potential redistricting that would follow, Deal noted.
“I’m sure (Clyde) is going to gear up to have his representatives to take care of him in the (Georgia) special session for reapportionment,” he said.
“I would think that percentagewise, our growth has been enough to possibly give us another congressional district,” Deal said. “But that growth has been in (the) metropolitan Atlanta area, by and large, and that’s a very divided and split-up area of our state.”