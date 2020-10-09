U.S. House 9th District preview: What motivated Andrew Clyde to run for Congress. Hint: It has to do with IRS

Battles with the IRS did more than open Andrew Clyde’s eyes to the ways of government. They motivated the Athens gun store owner to embark on a political campaign of his own.



“It gave me a great idea of how Congress works – the ins and outs of it,” said Clyde, a Jackson County resident, during a recent interview with The Times in Jefferson.

“The fact that I was able to accomplish this gave me the courage to say, ‘If a private citizen can do this, then what can a member of Congress who is committed do,’” said Clyde, who is seeking a two-year term as U.S. House 9th District representative, replacing Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Clyde is facing Democrat Devin Pandy of Gainesville in the Nov. 3 general election for the Northeast Georgia seat.

Clyde’s ordeal began in 2013, when he was hit by civil asset forfeiture. The IRS confiscated about $940,000 from his gun shop, Clyde Armory. Federal agents ultimately found no issues and returned $900,000 to Clyde.