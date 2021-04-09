Unclear when state election board chair will be appointed, what happens in meantime

Senate President Pro Tem Miller said, “It may be a ways out until they start the process, but they know what they want for the position.”



“As we look at this appointment process, someone who could fill this role is someone who hasn’t been involved in a partisan race but has substantive elections experience and has a great understanding of our state’s election laws and processes,” Miller previously told The Times.

According to the law, the chairperson is to be appointed via a majority vote of the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 202 was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 26. The law, most of which went into effect with the governor’s signature, already is the subject of at least four lawsuits.

And while the state is preparing for a full election year in 2022 that includes races for the governorship, statewide offices and one U.S. Senate seat, the law isn’t clear on how the board is supposed to operate between now and the appointment of a new chairman sometime next year.

The law makes the secretary of state a non-voting, ex officio member of the board and removes him as chairman, but does not spell out any sort of a transition between now and the appointment of a chairman next year.