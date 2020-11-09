Trump taps Gainesville’s Doug Collins to lead recount effort in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, will lead President Donald Trump's recount team in Georgia.

The president’s campaign made that announcement Sunday evening as President-elect Joe Biden continued to narrowly lead Trump in the contest for Georgia's 16 electoral votes after edging ahead early Friday as mail ballots were counted. The Associated Press declared Biden the nationwide winner Saturday but has not called a winner in Georgia.

The state had not finished counting votes as of Sunday night, but Biden was leading by 10,353 votes out of a total of almost 5 million cast, the Secretary of State’s Office reported as of 6:10 p.m. Sunday. Of the state’s 159 counties, 37 had certified their results Sunday. Hall County reported last week that it expected to certify its results Monday.

“Republicans stand by the ideal that every eligible voter should be able to vote legally and have it be counted,” said Collins. “During the coming recount, we are confident we will find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities that will prove that President Trump won Georgia fairly again on his way to re-election as President. Georgians deserve a free and open process, and they will get one.” Specific information about harvested ballots or irregularities was not provided Sunday.