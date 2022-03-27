Trump returns to Georgia for campaign rally

COMMERCE — Former President Donald Trump returned to Georgia Saturday, March 26, for a rally with candidates Herschel Walker, David Perdue, Vernon Jones and other Republicans he's backed ahead of the state's May 24 primary.

“Before we can defeat the Democrat socialists and communists ... we first have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primaries this spring,” Trump told the crowd at the Banks County Dragway in Commerce, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp of betraying Republican voters with the acronym, “Republican in name only.”

“Brian Kemp is a turncoat. He’s a coward and he’s a complete and total disaster," Trump went on, calling Perdue the only Republican who can defeat Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who is running for governor a second time.

In remarks before Trump's arrival to the Banks County Dragway, where the rally was held, Perdue accused Kemp of having "sold out" Georgia voters through a series of actions including refusing to call a special state legislative session before Jan. 6 to investigate or overturn the election.

Kemp was required by state law to certify the results and has repeatedly said any other course would have invited endless litigation. No credible evidence has emerged to support Trump's claims of mass voter fraud. Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said the election was fair, and the former president's allegations were also rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

"By the way, where's Brian Kemp? Where's Brian?" Perdue asked. "He's not here. You know why? Because he kicked sand in the face of the president the last two years and said 'no' every time the president asked for anything."

Perdue promised, if elected, to "make sure that those people responsible for that fraud in 2020 go to jail."

A Trump spokesman didn't respond to questions, but the former president, allies say, has been frustrated by Perdue's failure to gain traction. While Trump has put great stock in his endorsement record, he has so far refused to open his checkbook — despite his PAC opening the year with $120 million.

Kemp, who held his own Saturday meeting with the Columbia County Republican Party in suburban Augusta, reported having $12.7 million in his main campaign account as of Jan. 31. That far outpaced Perdue, who had less than $1 million in cash on hand through January.



The incumbent governor has vowed to provide an initial investment of at least $4.2 million on TV ads ahead of Georgia's primary. Other Trump detractors are stepping up spending, including GOP 2.0, a super PAC founded by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who isn't seeking reelection but has been criticized by the former president for his defense of Georgia's 2020 election results.

Duncan, a Republican, said Trump's endorsement isn't the "golden ticket" it once was, and his group planned to launch its first 30-second television spot timed to coincide with the former president's rally. In it, Duncan decries politicians "who would rather talk about conspiracy theories and past losses, letting liberal extremists take us in the wrong direction."

"You almost feel bad for David Perdue. That (he's) walking off the plank that Donald Trump has put out there for him here in Georgia," Duncan said in an interview. "We're going to see a rally show up that's once again going to confuse Georgians, and who knows what Donald Trump's gonna say," Duncan said.

"He's out to settle a score," Duncan added, referring to Trump, "and that's no way to keep conservative leadership in power."

Despite such concerns, Trump doesn't appear to be backing down. Earlier this week, he showed his support for John Gordon to challenge Attorney General Chris Carr. He's also endorsed Patrick Witt to go up against Insurance Commissioner John King. The Republican incumbents are the statewide officials most closely aligned with Kemp.

Randy Evans, Trump's former ambassador to Luxembourg, said the former president making so many endorsements up and down the Georgia ballot will allow Trump's preferred candidates to reinforce each other.

Evans said Saturday's event could lift that group: "The earned media from Trump just changes every dynamic."

But Tanenblatt countered that Trump trying to influence so many races just to antagonize Kemp over a 2020 election "almost trivializes the president's endorsement."

"I don't think because he's the former president, and someone who Republicans would prefer over President Biden, that if he endorses someone, it automatically means that they're the heir apparent to win," he said.

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press Writer Jill Colvin contributed from New York.