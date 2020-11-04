Timothy Barr defeats Democrat Clifton Marshall in House District 103 race but votes still left to count

Incumbent state Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, has defeated Democratic challenger Clifton Marshall in the state House District 103 race as of early Wednesday, Nov. 4, The Associated Press reports.
Hall County results showed that Barr had 11,959 votes, or 78%, to Marshall’s 3,418, or 22%, with all precincts reporting. In heavily populated Gwinnett County, Barr secured 60% of the vote to Marshall’s 40%, with all precincts reporting, according to Wednesday morning updates.
District 103 includes portions of North Gwinnett and South Hall. Most Hall results came Tuesday night, giving Barr the edge in the race. But much of Gwinnett’s returns weren’t available by the end of the night.