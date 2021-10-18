Times hosts Zoom debate between Gainesville mayor candidates

The Times is hosting a debate between 2021 Gainesville mayoral candidates Sam Couvillon and Devin Pandy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Zoom.
Those interested may register for the event and submit questions for the candidates online at gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents.
Couvillon has served on City Council since 2013, and he decided to run after Mayor Danny Dunagan said he was stepping down in April.
Pandy, who is a retired Army veteran, ran for Congress against U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, in the 2020 general election.
To read more about each candidate and the issues most important to them, check out this preview.
Times Talks | Debate with candidates for Gainesville mayor
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Where: Zoom
Register: gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents