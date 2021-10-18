By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Times hosts Zoom debate between Gainesville mayor candidates
Sam Couvillon vs. Devin Pandy

The Times is hosting a debate between 2021 Gainesville mayoral candidates Sam Couvillon and Devin Pandy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Zoom. 

Those interested may register for the event and submit questions for the candidates online at gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents.

Couvillon has served on City Council since 2013, and he decided to run after Mayor Danny Dunagan said he was stepping down in April. 

Pandy, who is a retired Army veteran, ran for Congress against U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, in the 2020 general election.

To read more about each candidate and the issues most important to them, check out this preview.

Times Talks | Debate with candidates for Gainesville mayor

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
Where: Zoom

Register: gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents

