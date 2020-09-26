Supreme Court vacancy could energize turnout in election, political science professors say

Barrett joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in October 2017. A graduate of Notre Dame University Law School, Barrett clerked for the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and later returned to Notre Dame’s law school as a professor.

Young said he would encourage voters, particularly in Georgia, to learn how important the Supreme Court is and how their vote affects the type of nominee that could be set forth by a president and potentially confirmed by their senator.

As the eighth-most populous state with two upcoming Senate elections, Young said voters in Georgia are “really in a uniquely powerful position this year.”

"I think it will certainly energize turnout among Democrats who are very concerned about not just the nature of the appointment that it appears to be ramming a justice down our throats and also violating pledges that many Republicans made,” Cavalli said.

In 2016, many Republicans argued that allowing a vote on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, during an election year would break historic precedent. They argued that the American people deserved a chance to have their say.

Many Republicans referred to comments then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Joe Biden made as President George H.W. Bush prepared for his reelection bid against Democrat Bill Clinton. Biden argued that if a justice resigned before the election, the next president should fill the seat.

"It would be our pragmatic conclusion that once the political season is underway, and it is, action on a Supreme Court nomination must be put off until after the election campaign is over," Biden said in June 1992 speech that would be echoed by Republicans in the same chamber 24 years later.

Republicans, too, could see this as a reason to get to the ballot box, seeing this as an accomplishment and reason to keep a conservative majority on the bench.

"They'll see a tangible benefit from a Supreme Court that is shifting decisively in their favor from a bare 5-4 majority to a 6-3, two-to-one majority," Cavalli said.

If Barrett is confirmed, President Trump will have added three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court in a single term. Young referenced President Ronald Reagan who also appointed three people to the bench in the 1980s — Sandra Day O'Connor, Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy. Reagan also elevated William Rehnquist to chief justice.

"I think that it will draw more attention to the fact that arguably the most consequential, longest-lasting legacy that a president can have is in who he names to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Young said.

Looking back to the 2000 election and the Bush v. Gore decision that ultimately decided the presidency, Cavalli said it is possible the court could be involved in deciding the outcome of this election.

"You also have redistricting coming up, and there may be redistricting battles around the country that at least some of which could wind up in the Supreme Court as well,” Cavalli said.

Some Democratic leaders have discussed the possibility of expanding the number of justices on the court if Trump’s nominee is added to the bench.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said on Twitter that if Republicans don't allow the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election to select the next justice, “we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.”

But the sudden vacancy also is fueling tensions among Democrats. While some progressives are urging Biden to embrace reforms including adding justices to the court, he has so far resisted embracing such a major change.

Biden, who ran a relatively centrist primary campaign and spent 36 years in the Senate, is concerned that such moves would worsen divisions during a particularly polarized moment in American history.

Cavalli said he believes that would require Democrats to not only win the presidency but gain majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Congress has the authority to set the number of justices, but these appointments are for life.

"Once you expand, you cannot automatically contract,” Cavalli said. “So in the short term, this is something that Democrats could do if they got the majority everywhere ... and if they were able to get their act together, but I don't know how feasible it is. Of course, there's nothing to stop Republicans from doing the same thing when they get similar control in the future."

Young recalled the court-packing plan by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s, who was frustrated that a majority of the New Deal laws were being ruled unconstitutional. Even with the Democratic majority in Congress, the 15-member court plan failed.

Young said he believed there would be "quite a national backlash" if the Democrats attempted this.

"I think it would smack of sour grapes to a lot of people and not just Republicans,” he said.

Cavalli said the risk would be destroying the credibility of the court, creating a “bloated monster that is simply changed with every partisan turnover.”

Though a nominee is selected by a president, justices “don’t owe their loyalty to anyone,” Cavalli said. Justices appointed by conservative presidents have typically veered to the left the longer they stay on the court, Young said.

“We have already seen (Justices Neil) Gorsuch and (Brett) Kavanaugh break with conservative orthodoxy on at least a couple of Supreme Court decisions," Cavalli said.

Tribune News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.