State Senate District 50 preview: Bo Hatchett hopes to focus on education, agriculture

For Republican Bo Hatchett, the 2018 election was a turning point in his decision to run for Georgia Senate District 50.



“Stacey Abrams almost beat Gov. (Brian) Kemp a couple years ago in the governor’s race. My eyes were opened to the shift in Georgia,” Hatchett, a Habersham County native, said. “I decided to run to stand up for our Constitution, stand up for our conservative principles and fight this wave of socialism that’s coming out of Atlanta.”

The district includes part of East Hall and part or all of Towns, Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Banks and Jackson counties. Incumbent State Sen. John Wilkinson, R-Toccoa, decided not to run for reelection to seek the seat for Georgia’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hatchett grew up in Demorest, then graduated from Habersham Central High School, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia School of Law. He is an attorney at a firm in Cornelia.

Hatchett will face Democrat Dee Daley in November. He first ran in the June primary, then against fellow Republican Stacy Hall in an August runoff. That close runoff then went to a recount, which ended with Hatchett 38 votes ahead of Hall.