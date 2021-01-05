State Rep. Lee Hawkins backs plan to challenge Electoral College

State Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, announced in a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 4, that he supported members of Congress who plan to challenge the Electoral College vote in a joint session Wednesday.
“I want to state to all of you that I support our US Senators and Congressmen who have called for a delay in confirming the Electoral College results until an investigation into voter irregularities can be performed,” Hawkins wrote.
President Donald Trump has called on Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when Congress convenes.
Trump's unprecedented attempt to overturn the presidential election is splitting the Republican Party with some lawmakers backing Trump while other current and former party officials warn the effort is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy.
Hawkins also said “many” bills would be introduced in the next legislative session, which begins Monday, addressing the election process in Georgia and protecting “our voting rights.”
“In the past weeks, we have all witnessed the presentation of numerous affidavits and testimonials given to our state House and Senate Committees. As legislators, we have been called upon to take action in regard to addressing these stated election irregularities. To take meaningful action requires us to do so as a collective body,” Hawkins wrote. “The most important issue before us as we move into 2021 is the integrity of our elections and the confidence of the American people in that process.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.