State House District 30 preview: What motivated Leigh Miller to run

As a lawyer, caring about laws and following the legislature were part of the job. But government hit home when Leigh Miller’s oldest daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 3.



“We quickly saw how devastatingly expensive insulin can be for families,” said the Flowery Branch woman, who, as a political newcomer, hopes to unseat state Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, from his state House District 30 office in the Nov. 3 general election.

“Having a background in insurance law, I thought I was in a good position to figure out what the best plan for our family was, what the best solution was, and there was no solution.”

The experience motivated her to run for office. District 30 covers the southern portion of Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Oakwood and Gillsville.

“There was no one fighting for our family or for other families in Georgia who can’t afford these life-necessary prescription medicines,” Miller said. “That is what I’m fighting for. That’s the most important thing.”