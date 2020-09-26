State House District 103 preview: Why Timothy Barr is both concerned and optimistic about the future

“My No. 1 motivator to run for office is when we got pregnant, we really started looking at the world in terms of our children 25 years down the road,” Barr said. “We started praying about how do we get involved. I honestly didn’t think it was a run for office. … But redistricting had happened, and the district (seat) became open. There was no incumbent.



“A friend of mine said you should look at this. I kind of shrugged it off as other people do that — I thought I wasn’t qualified. We started thinking about it and praying about it.”

When first elected, and still the case today, “I say I go to the Capitol to fight for liberty,” Barr said. “It has a very deep meaning for me. I truly believe that my generation and that of my children are seeing our freedoms slip away faster than other generation before us.” His eldest child is daughter Liberty.

One issue that challenged Barr’s ideals right off the bat was a state law that said in a state of emergency, citizens aren’t allowed to carry weapons outside their home.

“There was a few of us who thought that’s not right. It took a couple of years to get that changed,” said Barr, who co-sponsored a bill on the issue. “Now, looking back, that’s kind of a big deal for a lot of folks.”

He also has sponsored a bill requiring testing for food stamp recipients if their caseworker had suspicions of drug use. And he co-sponsored legislation concerning the fair tax — converting Georgia’s tax code from a state income tax to a statewide consumption tax system — with Rep. Emory Dunahoo.