State House District 103 preview: From retiree to political candidate, here’s what Clifton Marshall says about the issues

After retiring from AT&T four years ago, Clifton Marshall began considering the political landscape as one way to fill newly found free time.



“I’ve always had a desire to be in public service. I took the plunge this year,” said the North Gwinnett resident. “It was a calling. I had several affirmations to run. My wife bought in after about 2 to 3 weeks. She has to buy in for me to run.”

The 65-year-old Atlanta native decided to test political waters with a Democratic bid for state Rep. Timothy Barr’s State House District 103 seat, which includes portions of North Gwinnett and South Hall. They face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.

“It has been a very rewarding experience to this point,” Marshall told The Times in an interview this week at Cherokee Bluffs Park in South Hall. “I’m surprised at the number of people who are so encouraging along that line and keep confirming that I did the right thing.”