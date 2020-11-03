Short lines, minimal delays and high tensions: Scenes from Hall County precincts on Election Day 2020

Last updated at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 3:

Just as the sun began to rise on Tuesday morning, lines of eager voters stacked up at polling locations across Hall County. There were few delays at opening, though at least one of the county’s locations ran into minor issues shortly after.

Nearly every voter sported a mask at two locations visited by The Times early Tuesday.

Dian Hatfield, poll manager at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, said she and other poll workers couldn’t predict what turnout would be like later in the day, as they didn’t know what percentage of their precinct may have already voted absentee or during early voting. But, she said, the morning had started smoothly.

“We just want to provide the service as fast and timely as we can — efficiently,” Hatfield said.

Katie Crumley, a spokeswoman for the county, told The Times around 1 p.m. that 5,065 voters had cast ballots between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Crumley said polling locations are typically busier early in the morning as voters head to work, around lunch time and after 5 p.m. She also said she hadn't heard of any technical issues or delays of note.



Hatfield said poll workers would be putting emphasis on ensuring that voters see their votes tabulated. The state’s new voting machines, which debuted in this year’s primary elections, print a sheet of paper that shows the voters' selections, as well as a barcode to be scanned by a tabulation machine.

“We make them watch the counter on the tabulator, and we say, ‘Do not leave until you see that. That way you know you’re vote is counted,” Hatfield said.