Short lines, minimal delays and high tensions: Scenes from Hall County precincts on Election Day 2020

Last updated at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 3:
Just as the sun began to rise on Tuesday morning, lines of eager voters stacked up at polling locations across Hall County. There were few delays at opening, though at least one of the county’s locations ran into minor issues shortly after.
Nearly every voter sported a mask at two locations visited by The Times early Tuesday.
Dian Hatfield, poll manager at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, said she and other poll workers couldn’t predict what turnout would be like later in the day, as they didn’t know what percentage of their precinct may have already voted absentee or during early voting. But, she said, the morning had started smoothly.
“We just want to provide the service as fast and timely as we can — efficiently,” Hatfield said.
Katie Crumley, a spokeswoman for the county, told The Times around 1 p.m. that 5,065 voters had cast ballots between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Crumley said polling locations are typically busier early in the morning as voters head to work, around lunch time and after 5 p.m. She also said she hadn't heard of any technical issues or delays of note.
Hatfield said poll workers would be putting emphasis on ensuring that voters see their votes tabulated. The state’s new voting machines, which debuted in this year’s primary elections, print a sheet of paper that shows the voters' selections, as well as a barcode to be scanned by a tabulation machine.
“We make them watch the counter on the tabulator, and we say, ‘Do not leave until you see that. That way you know you’re vote is counted,” Hatfield said.
“We’re just doing everything we can to keep people happy and combat fake news,” Hatfield said, adding that candidates for office have riled voters through the media. “It’s created whatever discontent that we have.”
Andrew Dennis, who said he lived down the road from the West Hall voting precinct, was one of about 20 who stood in line as poll workers prepared check-in stations inside. Dennis told The Times he’d come early to cast his ballot before heading to work.
The 28-year-old financial analyst said he’d voted in past presidential elections but called this year’s “crazy.”
“They’re always crazy, but I don’t know, I guess it’s more divided (now),” he said. “But I guess that’s just where the country’s at right now. … I think we need to take a step back and see that we’re really not that far apart. It seems to be portrayed that we’re a lot farther apart than we actually are.”
Dennis said both the media and Americans themselves were to blame for the perceived political divide in the country. But, he said, this election could break voter turnout records, adding “that’s great if it does.”
Steven Salter, a 35-year-old contractor, echoed Dennis, saying that claims that the country is more divided now than ever have been overblown. Salter said the country may be slightly more divided than during previous elections, but “hopefully it’ll calm down after the election.”
With a laugh, Salter said, for now, he’ll steer clear of political conversations with friends and family.
Alley said she’d voted to re-elect President Donald Trump, because she believed him to be the only candidate who can “keep this country strong,” though she added with a laugh, “I wish he’d shut his (Twitter) off.”
She also noted that she’d voted Democrat in the past —specifically, for Jimmy Carter — but the party isn’t what it used to be.
Others who The Times spoke with either declined to share who they voted for or were not allowed because of their proximity to the polling location.
“He’s not a politician, but I think that’s what we need in there,” she said. “Nobody else cuts it — not for me.”
Unlike the others, Alley said she was confident but anxious about the outcome of the election. She said it wasn’t necessarily the election results that worried her but what will happen after those results are confirmed.
“I’m 68 years old, and it’s never been like this,” she said. “I’m afraid of riots and stuff like that. That’s what worries me. It’s sad.”
At the Fair Street Neighborhood Center voting precinct, near downtown Gainesville, Poll Manager Shatoria Evans said her location had opened up without a hitch at 7 a.m., but about an hour later ran into minor issues.
Evans also pointed out that, of the 15 poll workers at the Fair Street location next door to Fair Street International Baccalaureate World School, 11 were brand-new.
“For some of them, I did encourage them to do some of the early voting, because that’s the best training,” she said. “Some of them did not, so this is their first time being in here.”
Nevertheless, voters who spoke with The Times reported short wait times and a smooth process.
Like Hatfield, Evans also said the poll workers would be encouraging voters to watch their vote tabulated and said it’s difficult to determine what turnout will be like on Election Day.
But, she said, “It’s steady. It’s not as busy as I was thinking, but it’s good.”
Brumfield, a freshman at Georgia State University, called this election season’s politics “touchy.”
“It’s like, whatever side you pick, you labeled, and I don’t really like that, because it just brings us more apart,” she said.
Like Alley, Brumfield said she worries what will happen after the election.
“I don’t think it matters who wins the election. I definitely think there’s going to be a lot of anger from some side,” she said. “You hate to hear about it. Me and my mom have already prepared to stay inside. We don’t want to go outside, just in case, because you never know. It’s sad that we have to take those precautions.”
Brumfield said she’d voted for former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race. She said she liked his health care platform and that he is LGBTQ-friendly, a group with which she said she identifies.
“Watching Trump, it’s just a lot of the things he says and (the ways) he acts, I don’t really stand by,” she said, noting that she’s not completely happy with Biden either. Biden, she said, is the lesser of two evils.
Brumfield said her voting process was smooth, and she was in and out in five minutes.
Polls at the county’s 31 precincts will be open until 7 p.m. Absentee ballots cannot be returned to polling places Tuesday. Absentee ballots must be returned to the main elections office or one of two drop boxes by 7 p.m.:
Main office: Inside Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Dropbox outside the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Dropbox outside Spout Springs Library, 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
For more information on Election Day, check The Times' voter guide.