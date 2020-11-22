Sen. Kelly Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID-19 test results and visit to Gainesville

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is quarantining after receiving mixed results from recent coronavirus tests, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. David Perdue in Gainesville.

The Georgia Republican took two rapid COVID tests on Friday morning that came back negative, a spokesperson for her campaign said in a statement Saturday night.



She received another test Friday evening and the results came back positive, the statement said. Loeffler tested again Saturday morning and the results were inconclusive.

Her campaign says she doesn't have symptoms. Loeffler is following CDC guidelines and informing those with whom she was in direct contact, the statement said.

Loeffler appeared at campaign events with Pence and Perdue in Georgia on Friday, including one that afternoon at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. She has held several rallies in recent weeks with crowds packed into close quarters and many audience members not wearing masks.