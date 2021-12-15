Sen. Butch Miller proposes ban of ballot drop boxes





SB 325, prefiled on Monday, Dec. 13, would remove all drop boxes for absentee ballots, which were first instituted in Georgia near the start of the pandemic.

Miller, who is running for lieutenant governor in 2022, sponsored controversial voting legislation, SB 202, earlier this year, which heightened photo ID requirements for absentee voting, shortened the timeline for runoff elections, restricted ballot drop box access and cut the amount of time voters had to request absentee ballots. Republicans said the legislation would keep Georgia’s elections more secure.

While that legislation established guidelines for ballot drop boxes, Miller’s prefiled bill would remove them completely.

“This measure heightens ballot security, restores faith in the integrity of our elections and does not decrease access for legal voters,” Miller wrote in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14. “It’s impossible to know if drop boxes led to fraud during last year’s election because many counties failed to do the surveillance that was required by law.”

The Secretary of State’s Office and Hall County’s Director of Elections Lori Wurtz declined to comment on the legislation.

Miller wrote that keeping drop boxes secure and surveilled was an unnecessary burden to many counties around the state.

“Our system is built on in-person voting and we provide tremendous access … to early voting as well as Election Day,” he wrote.



