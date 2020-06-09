Richard Higgins to continue as chairman of Hall County Board of Commissioners

Chairman Richard Higgins will be continuing his role at the helm of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Who is he: Higgins was previously chairman of the Hall County Board of Education for 11 years before being elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016. He lives in North Hall.
How he reacted: “I think the people of Hall County appreciate the work we’ve done the last three and a half years, and moving forward, we have a lot of other challenges ahead of us. … in these uncertain times, with COVID-19, the economy and other situations with our state and our country.”
On the issues: He hopes to avoid tax increases while helping the county recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. His infrastructure priorities include the widening of Spout Springs Road in South Hall and the construction of the Sardis Connector.
What’s next: With no Democrats in the race, Higgins will continue office in January.
Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman
Richard Higgins: 60.3%
Bobby Banks: 14.6%
Judy Sartain: 25.1%