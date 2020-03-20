Retired engineer Clifton Marshall running for Georgia House District 103

Clifton Marshall, a retired engineer, is running to represent District 103 in the Georgia House of Representatives.



Marshall, a Democrat, has served as director of Sardis Community Recreation Center, co-founder and president of Alabama Inner-City Jaycees, a deacon at Sardis Baptist Church, a delegate to the Atlanta-Roswell District North Georgia United Methodist Conference and admission ambassador to Dartmouth College, among other roles.

He was inspired to enter public service by his family, including his aunt who worked to register voters, his uncle who was executive director of the Atlanta Urban League and his father, who was a manager at Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

“Continuing the family’s legacy is at the forefront of Mr. Marshall’s pursuit of Georgia State House District 103,” according to his campaign announcement. “Service is what he was taught and shown as a child. Service is what he has practiced throughout his adult life. Service is what he intends to do as he fights for the concerns of his constituents in House District 103.”

Marshall has an economics degree from Dartmouth College. He worked as an engineer for 40 years and co-owns a travel agency.

District 103 includes parts of South Hall and North Gwinnett.