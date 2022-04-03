Republican candidates question 2020 election results, decry Dems, CRT at Gainesville forum

Betty Fisher, chair of the forum and president of the Republican Women of Hall County, said beforehand that she hoped for upwards of 1,000 attendees, but attendance appeared short of the mark during the afternoon. Fisher said later that evening that the turnout was good.

“We could never get an accurate count, but our parking lot guys said over a 1,000 cars were parked,” Fisher said.

Candidates repeatedly spoke about education and election integrity during the forum.

“The crazy infiltration that is happening in our schools has got to be stopped,” said Shelly Echols, a current Hall County commissioner who is running to represent the Georgia Senate’s 49th District. “As your senator, I want to make sure that parents have access to what is being taught in the classroom, not by reading what's on a lesson plan or on a syllabus, but to make sure that you can listen to what a teacher is saying in the classroom.”

As such, she supports the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which would allow parents to review teaching materials and withdraw their children from sex education classes. Gainesville and Hall County school officials have said that parents already have these rights.

But her “number one” priority is protecting female sports in both K-12 schools and higher education.

“It’s not a problem in Georgia yet,” she said. “But we're talking about women who have lost their spots on teams to men — and this is a science question. This is biology: you're a man or you're a woman, and you may want to wear dresses, you may want to put on makeup and wear high heels, but that doesn't make you a woman. And so those men should not be competing and winning against women.”

Likewise, one of her Republican primary opponents, Scott Gibbs, who lost his commissioner seat to Echols in 2018, spoke about “keeping our schools from these critical race theories and making sure that we all know what boys and girls are.”

Both candidates disputed the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“We all know you can manipulate computers,” Gibbs said.

Echols said Biden’s 2020 presidential victory was “absolutely” fraudulent, espousing election integrity as a central tenet of her campaign platform.

“We need to remove and eliminate the drop boxes,” she said. “Those were not even around until the last election. That was something that was new, and I think that was where a lot of the fraud was happening. And then I also think, as I mentioned before, that we need to eliminate the no-reason for absentee balloting.”

The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Gibbs spoke as well about the need for policies aimed at addressing the “mental health crisis,” especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He supports current mental health legislation that has made its way to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for approval. “Anything is better than what we had, which is nothing,” he said.



