Race for Flowery Branch City Council seat is set. Here’s who is running

Joe Mezzanotte and Jennifer Sudderth are the lone qualifiers in the March 15 election to succeed Ed Asbridge, who left the seat last year to run for mayor and was eventually elected.
Chip McCallum, who had also announced he would run for the seat, dropped out of the race earlier this week, citing work obligations.
Early voting is set to run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, through March 11 at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 15 at City Hall.
The winner will serve the rest of Asbridge’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.