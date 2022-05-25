By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Primary 2022 results across Hall County
A voter enters the First Baptist Church banquet hall Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to cast a ballot in the primary. - photo by Scott Rogers

It was a good night for incumbents in Hall County and several statewide races. Many seats on the Republican side drew multiple candidates, including the U.S. House 9th District where three tried but failed to oust Andrew Clyde. With newly drawn state House districts and some politicians aiming their sights higher, other seats were left wide open. Here's how contested elections shaped up. Many will face Democratic challengers come this fall. 

Local

Hall County Commissioner, District 3

  • David Gibbs: 42.5%
  • Kent Henderson: 21.8%
  • Jack Noa: 6%
  • Gregg Poole: 29.8%

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1  

  • Tim Glover: 35.8%
  • Johnny Johnson: 21.6%
  • Debra Smith: 42.7%

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 2 

  • Michele Cook: 34.1%
  • Mark Pettitt: 65.9%

Hall County Schools, at large

  • Ashley Carter: 26.9%
  • Bill Thompson: 73.1%

State

Governor

Brian Kemp sailed to an easy win against his primary challenge David Perdue.
Lieutenant governor
Butch Miller visits with those attending his election night party Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Carroll Daniel Construction in downtown Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Hall County's Butch Miller was in a fight to squeak into the runoff as of late Tuesday. Read more.

Other statewide results

Georgia House of Representatives, District 28

  • Brent Cox 32.3% 
  • Donald Lannom 7.2% 
  • John Luchetti 3.5%
  • Blake McClellan 13.4%
  • Tim Short 21%
  • Julie Tressler 22.7%
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

  • Derrick McCollum: 50.2%
  • Whitney Pimentel: 32.4%
  • Barry Sanders: 17.4%

Georgia House of Representatives, District 31

  • Emory Dunahoo: 53%
  • Don Clerici: 47%

Georgia House of Representatives, District 100

  • David Clark: 59.5%
  • Bonnie Rich: 40.5%
Georgia Senate, District 49

  • Shelly Echols: 60.1%
  • Scott Gibbs: 32.5%
  • Richard Straut: 7.4%

Candidate for State Senate Shelly Echols and husband Drew watches returns come in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Jaemor Farms. - photo by Scott Rogers

Federal

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

  • Michael Boggus: 3.5%
  • Andrew Clyde: 76.1%
  • Gregory Howard: 2.9%
  • Ben Souther: 15.5%

U.S. Senate

Herschel Walker ran away with the race for the Republican nomination to this seat. He'll face incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the fall. Read more.