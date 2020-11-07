BREAKING
Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Atlanta reacts to news of Biden's win over Trump
REAX Atlanta 13

Supporters hugs during a rally in support of President- elect Democrat Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 11

People celebrate the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 12

Christian Joseph, 9, left, and another person celebrate the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 14

A person celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 13

Christian Joseph, 9, raises his fist as he celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 8

Christian Joseph, 9, holds up his hand as he celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 10

A person holds up a sign in celebration of the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 7

Staci Fox, right, CEO of Planned Parenthood southeast celebrates with Gerald Griggs, left, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 3

People celebrate the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 5

People celebrate the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 4

A person holds up "Trump/Pence Out Now" stickers at a rally celebration on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 2

Gerald Griggs celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

by Associated Press
REAX Atlanta 1

Kristin Felder, right, celebrates after the 2020 presidential election is called for Joe Biden, in Atlanta, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Felder found out while she was delivering an order for DoorDash. “The lady I was delivering it to said ‘Biden won!’ And I said ‘Oh my God!’” she recalled. She started crying, and she canceled her next delivery to join a party.

by Associated Press