PHOTOS: Atlanta reacts to news of Biden's win over Trump

Supporters hugs during a rally in support of President- elect Democrat Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
People celebrate the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
Christian Joseph, 9, left, and another person celebrate the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
A person celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
Christian Joseph, 9, raises his fist as he celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
Christian Joseph, 9, holds up his hand as he celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
A person holds up a sign in celebration of the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
Staci Fox, right, CEO of Planned Parenthood southeast celebrates with Gerald Griggs, left, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
A person holds up "Trump/Pence Out Now" stickers at a rally celebration on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
Gerald Griggs celebrates the presidential election results on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.
Kristin Felder, right, celebrates after the 2020 presidential election is called for Joe Biden, in Atlanta, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Felder found out while she was delivering an order for DoorDash. “The lady I was delivering it to said ‘Biden won!’ And I said ‘Oh my God!’” she recalled. She started crying, and she canceled her next delivery to join a party.