Pettitt seeks second term on Hall school board

Hall County school board member Mark Pettitt announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election for a second term, touting parent choice and in-person learning as tenants of his campaign platform.

“Hall County families deserve freedom of choice, and students desperately need schools to remain open for in-person instruction,” Pettitt said in a press release. "I will continue to fight for families and students, because there is nothing more important than providing a quality education for the boys and girls of Hall County."



