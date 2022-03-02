Pettitt seeks second term on Hall school board

Hall County school board member Mark Pettitt announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election for a second term, touting parent choice and in-person learning as tenants of his campaign platform.
“Hall County families deserve freedom of choice, and students desperately need schools to remain open for in-person instruction,” Pettitt said in a press release. "I will continue to fight for families and students, because there is nothing more important than providing a quality education for the boys and girls of Hall County."
Pettitt, a Republican and lifelong Hall County resident, was elected to the post 2 seat in 2018, representing south Hall.
He noted that during his first term the board has adopted a $258 million 10-year facility plan, implemented mental health training and overseen an increase in SAT scores and graduation rates, among other achievements.
Pettitt is a Gainesville native and holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of North Georgia. He graduated from Johnson High School where he served as class president and participated in Youth Leadership Hall.
He currently works in the Office of Government Relations and Economic Development at the University of North Georgia. Prior to that, he worked in business development and was a supervisor for UPS for several years. He lives in Chestnut Mountain and is director for the Gainesville Jaycees, a nonprofit group focused on community development.