Pence lauds Kemp in campaign stop in Gainesville

Mike Pence came through Gainesville Tuesday – one of several stops the former vice president has made in Georgia during a final push to rally Republican voters to turn out for Gov. Brian Kemp at the polls with less than a week left before Election Day.

Pence spoke at length to a raving crowd of more than 60 people in the parking lot of Carroll Daniel Construction, urging them to keep Kemp in office for another four years.

“I’m here because Brian Kemp is arguably the most successful conservative governor in the United States of America,” Pence said. “Finally, I’m here because Stacy Abrams must never be governor of the state of Georgia.”

In a message to GOP voters, Pence painted Kemp as the ideal choice for Republicans this November for his unwavering support of conservative principles over the course of his last term as governor, touching on issues of election integrity and abortion.

“He stood strong for our values when he signed a Heartbeat Bill and stood for the sanctity for human life,” Pence said.

The former vice president went on to describe Kemp as “the first governor in America” to reopen the state economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed more than 3,900 people across Georgia.

“And (Kemp) took heat for it,” Pence said. “But I can tell you, having been shoulder-to-shoulder with him in that fight, he never took his eyes off the people of Georgia. He didn’t listen to the elites. He didn’t listen to the media. He listened to all of you.”

“I know that with four more years in the state house, Georgia is going to achieve even greater heights than ever before under Gov. Brian Kemp,” he said.

Other Republican candidates in attendance were State Sen. Butch Miller, of Gainesville, and Tyler Harper, the GOP’s candidate for state agriculture commissioner. Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon was also among local leaders there to show support for Kemp’s re-election.

Latest poll numbers have Kemp leading Abrams.



