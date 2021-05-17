Morgan House seeking seat on Gainesville City Council

“Born and raised in Gainesville, I understand the needs of our community,” House said in an announcement emailed to The Times. “I am a husband, a father and someone who is very involved in the Gainesville/Hall County area.”

He told The Times that running for council “is something I have been thinking about for a while. Politics is something that interests me, and I think that a lot of times you get too wrapped up in what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and don’t focus enough on what’s happening on the local level. I’d love to be part of the Gainesville City Council and the future of Gainesville.”

House, a Gainesville High School graduate, had a decorated career as a paddler for the Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club, winning 50 national championships and placing in numerous world championship events since taking up the sport in 1995.

“Ever since I was 8 years old, I realized just how special this town was and continues to be,” House said.

He said his involvement with the 1996 Olympic legacy program gave him the opportunity to travel the world.

“I get asked all the time why I would leave a place like Hawaii to live in Gainesville,” House said. “The answer is simple. It is my home.”

His website says his top issues include ensuring a thriving business community in Gainesville, working with police on drugs and crime, raising awareness about healthy lifestyles and Lake Lanier water quality.

Couvillon is leaving his seat to run for mayor in the Nov. 2 city elections.

Also announcing a bid for the Ward 1 seat is Danny Dunagan, who decided not to seek a third term as mayor.

Official qualifying for the race is set for Aug. 16-18. New terms, for those expiring, will begin Jan. 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2025.