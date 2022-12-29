Meet South Hall’s newest legislator, District 30 representative Derrick McCollum

The next step in that progression takes place Jan. 1, as McCollum becomes the new Georgia House District 30 seat representative, having defeated Democrat Kim Floria in the Nov. 8 election. He is replacing fellow Republican Emory Dunahoo, who was drawn into District 31 as part of redistricting and then promptly won that seat.

“Being from Hall County and South Hall, I’m passionate about this community,” McCollum said. “I love it. I would have never dreamed in a million years, coming from my background, that this poor kid would be in the state legislature representing his county and his state.

“I’m super excited to get down there and get to work.”

McCollum, 53, and his brother grew up with a single mom, moving from school to school through the area, eventually graduating from North Gwinnett High School.

He went on to join the Marine Corps and served on the front lines during Desert Storm.

“We’d dig a hole, live in it for about 3 or 4 days,” then repeat the act moving forward. “It was rinse and repeat until we got into Kuwait City.”

McCollum was in the region for about a year and ended up staying in the military, including the Marine Reserve, for seven years.

Upon returning to Hall, he worked for Milton Martin Honda selling cars and in the service department before going into the family hardware business.

He bought the old fairgrounds building off Atlanta Highway and remodeled it as South Hall Hardware, moving it from its longtime location off Winder Highway where the road was being widened.

McCollum, who eventually sold the building, joined Hall County Fire Services in 2002. In the ensuing years, he went into the rental properties business and bought a car wash next to Curt’s Restaurant in Oakwood.

He later went to work for Habersham County Emergency Services so he could run for elected office in Hall. He ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the House District 103 seat held by Timothy Barr.

McCollum announced running for the seat again in 2021 — after Barr said he would seek a congressional seat — but redistricting moved him and his candidacy in 2022 to District 30.

By 2022, he had retired from firefighting.

“We went through the pandemic running calls on the fire truck and ambulance,” McCollum recalled. “As it was winding down, I got (COVID-19) real bad and was down for about a month at home.”

Since winning the seat in November, he has been busy preparing for his upcoming two-year term, including legislative training through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government

“You want to support your community the best you can. You want to prepare yourself so you can do the best you can for your constituents,” McCollum said.

In the legislature, he wants to do whatever he can to help those in public safety.

Also, McCollum said he’s concerned about “the infrastructure in Hall County. I-985 concerns me because we’re way behind. Even if we start today with (widening it), it’s going to be years away (from completion).”

Other area state routes, such as Winder Highway/Ga. 53 and Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211, also need help, he said.

Roads “are only getting busier and busier,” McCollum said.

He also would like to see mental health issues addressed, including help for police when going on such calls.

And economically, “if it would work financially, I’d love to see us not have (a state) income tax,” McCollum said.

Otherwise, “to me, constituent services for your community is one of the top priorities,” he said. “I’ve already had people call me, and I’ve helped Flowery Branch already with an issue.”

Legislators “would be remiss by not (helping constituents),” McCollum added. “It’s what you ran on — to be a servant of the people.”



