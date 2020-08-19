Meet Georgia delegates from Hall County to Democratic National Convention

The Times will publish a story on the Republican Convention when it happens next week.

Wilson Golden of Gainesville is a veteran of Democratic national conventions, but he hasn’t seen anything like this year’s digital version.



“I’m an old guy, not a tech guy, although I retired out of Xerox,” he said Tuesday, Aug. 18. “But I think this Zoom thing is a saving grace. It’s pretty good. You have to get your backdrop set up just right, need to comb your hair and wear your casual clothes.”

Golden, 72, is one of two Georgia delegates from Hall County attending this week’s Milwaukee-based Democratic National Convention, which began Monday, Aug. 17. The other is Carmen Gonzalez, 73, of Flowery Branch.