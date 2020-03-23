Maria Strickland of Blue Ridge running for 9th District in U.S. House

Maria Strickland, a retired law enforcement officer from Blue Ridge, is running to represent Georgia’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.



“I am not a politician but rather a true outsider who is going to Washington D.C. to represent the people and not to further a career,” Strickland, a Republican, said in a statement. “I proudly support my president and his policies. I want to help President (Donald) Trump drain the swamp and stop runaway spending, and bring new ideas with a new perspective.”

She hopes to protect Second Amendment rights, defund Planned Parenthood, reduce taxes and “stop Congress from using the Social Security reserve as a slush fund for the excessive spending,” according to her campaign announcement.

“I represent the people, not the special interest groups. We can’t keep sending career establishment politicians and expect different outcomes,” Strickland said. “Some will be naysayers and claim I have no experience. I say, well look at Washington D.C. and tell me how that experience is working out for us.”

Doug Collins, who currently holds the 9th District seat, is running for the U.S. Senate.