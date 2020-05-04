Longtime incumbent faces challenger for Hall County Board of Commissioners District 2

Billy Powell was first elected to the board in 2004. He said the current board has a strong record and works well together.



David Gibbs said he “could bring a fresh set of eyes” to the board if elected.

“Your commissioner needs to be a good steward of the benefits we have reaped because of our growth and prosperity in Hall County. … We need to make sure that citizens of Hall County have received the services they are entitled to in Hall County,” Gibbs said. “I believe this starts with transparency and community involvement where all the citizens in Hall County have a voice.”

Gibbs said his career with the fire department gives him a unique perspective to bring to the board, as he has firsthand experience with building codes and public safety issues. While he works for Gainesville, he said he has heard concerns from county employees about benefits and employee retention, particularly among first responders.

Powell said commissioners have positive relationships with municipalities and other community groups such as the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and have worked to retire county debt.

“It’s a good make-up and a good balance of the commission right now. It’s good and as strong as I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

The board will soon be facing the challenge of helping the county recover from COVID-19, with likely shortages of sales tax and other revenue.

“Over the last six weeks, people have been sheltering in place. Other than groceries, they’re not spending a lot of money. I’ve seen Home Depot and Lowe’s parking lots full, but I’ve seen restaurant parking lots empty,” Powell said late last month. “We haven’t seen the impact because there’s about a two-month lag in the (Georgia) Department of Revenue sending in sales tax monies to the county. We won’t see the full impact until it’s budget season.”

The county’s fiscal year restarts July 1.

Gibbs said he also predicts COVID-19 recovery will be a challenge for the board.

“Who knows how long that’s going to continue?” he said.

Both candidates still anticipate growth in Hall. Gibbs said the county government can play a role in mitigating the impacts of development.

“You not only have to look at the growth, you have to look at all the people it brings and the traffic and getting in and out of certain areas,” he said. “It brings a lot more things than just voting to allow a subdivision to come in. … It takes money to support that growth.”

Powell said one planned road project has been long-needed.

The Sardis Connector would run from the Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 area in West Hall to Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 in North Hall.

“Back when I was first running in 2004, I went to a public forum at the Civic Center talking about transportation projects. Everybody in the audience got to vote on what they thought the biggest priority for the area was,” he said. “The Sardis Connector got the most votes, and that was 16 years ago. The need hasn’t changed. It’s only gotten greater.”