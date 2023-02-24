Locals, those close to him reflect on Jimmy Carter’s life, presidency

Another Gainesville friend of Carter’s was the late Don Carter of Don Carter Realty.

Both outdoorsmen, Jimmy Carter asked Don Carter — no relation — in the early 1970s, while the pair was walking along a beach on the Georgia coast, if he would like to serve on the Game and Fish Commission, the forerunner to the Department of Natural Resources.

The conversation took place as Jimmy Carter was running for governor, Don Carter said in a 2013 interview with The Times.

Don Carter agreed to serve, and would end up spending 29 years on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources board and becoming the namesake for Don Carter State Park in North Hall.

When Jimmy Carter was elected president, “our entire family, like many people from this area, went up to the inauguration, and that was quite memorable,” said Doug Carter, Don Carter’s son, in an interview this week.

He recalled the famous walk by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter down Pennsylvania Avenue after he was sworn in as president in Washington.

“It was very memorable,” Doug Carter said. “I was supposed to be in the parade … but when we got to D.C., I was sick. I was well enough to at least go to the parade.”

He also recalled a trip Jimmy Carter took during his presidency to his dad’s 400-acre farm near Hiawassee in the North Georgia mountains, arriving by helicopter and heavily protected.

“When he was no longer president, he came back with a much smaller entourage,” Doug Carter said. “I was able to go up, and (Jimmy Carter) gave me some fly-fishing lessons.”

He also remembered from the post-presidency trip sleeping upstairs in a no-electricity log cabin — in a loft above where Carter was sleeping.

“Each night, I would see him through the cracks in the floor with candlelight and reading,” Doug Carter said. “Naturally, being curious, when he was out fishing the next day, I looked on his bed stand and there was a Bible there. The Bible was in Spanish. He had been reading it to work on his Spanish.”

Carter’s move into hospice has people far and wide considering the former president’s legacy, with the presidency being just one aspect of his life.

Former Gov. Nathan Deal’s political career came after Carter’s in Georgia, but the longtime Gainesvillian said he “always admired” what Carter accomplished.

“He was always interested in helping people” throughout the world, he said. “His work, including with Habitat for Humanity, were good examples he set for public service. He and Rosalynn set very good examples for what public officials should or shouldn’t do, and I think we should all be proud of that fact.”

“I loved him as a president,” White said. “His willingness to make human parts as part of foreign policy had never been done before. His interest in climate change and what we needed to do for the environment — I think he was a much better president than what he’s given credit for.

“But what he did afterward was just unmatched by anybody.”

Carter had a very active presidency, molded in large part by world events, such as the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan but particularly the Iranian hostage crisis, which experts have said sealed Carter’s fate as a one-term president.

And then there were domestic issues, including the Three Mile Island nuclear accident, gas lines and ongoing inflation.

“He gets a bad rap,” Moore said. “They say he was a bad president but a good post-president,” he said. “His post-presidency was just a (continuation) of what he did in the White House: conflict resolution, fighting disease.”

He described his former boss as “a consequential president” whose priorities in office included business deregulation, energy policies, human rights and rebuilding a military that lapsed since the Vietnam War, Moore said.

“I’m proud of what we did legislatively,” he said.

But as he reflects on Carter’s life, Moore’s immediate thought has nothing to do with politics.

“People have asked me, ‘What’s one word you would use to describe him?’ I’d say it is faith, abiding faith, which has driven his whole life and everything he has done,” Moore said.