A list of those who have qualified for the May 24, 2022, primary

Qualifying for 2022 elections will be held March 7-11.
The primary election is May 24 followed by the general election on Nov. 8. The winner of some of those seats will be determined in May.
The Times will have additional information on each race in the coming days and weeks. Here's a list so far of those who have qualified and those who have announced their candidacy but not yet qualified:
Hall County Commissioner, District 1
Kathy Cooper, R, incumbent, has announced
Hall County Commissioner, District 3
Kent Henderson, R, has announced
Gregg Poole, R, has announced
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1
Sam Chapman, R, incumbent
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 2
Mark Pettitt, R, incumbent, has announced
Hall County Schools At-Large
Bill Thompson, R, incumbent
State Court Judge
Larry Baldwin, incumbent, has qualified
Solicitor General
Stephanie Woodard, incumbent
Georgia House of Representatives, District 27
Lee Hawkins, R, incumbent, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 28
Donald Lannom, R, has qualified
Tim Short, R, has qualified
Julie Tressler, R, has qualified
John Luchetti, R, has qualified
Blake McClellan, R, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 29
Matt Dubnik, R, incumbent, has announced
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30
Derrick McCollum, R, has qualified
Whitney Pimentel, R, has qualified
Barry Sanders, R, has announced
Kim Floria, D, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 31
Emory Dunahoo, R, incumbent
Don Clerici, R, has announced
Georgia House of Representatives, District 100
David Clark, R, has qualified
Louisa Jackson, D, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 103
Soo Hong, R, has qualified
Georgia Senate, District 49
Shelly Echols, R, has announced
Scott Gibbs, R, has announced
Georgia Senate, District 50
Bo Hatchett, R, incumbent, has qualified
U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District
Andrew Clyde, R, incumbent, has qualified
Ben Souther, R, has announced
Mike Ford, D, has qualified