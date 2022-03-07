By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A list of those who have qualified for the May 24, 2022, primary
vote sticker

Qualifying for 2022 elections will be held March 7-11.

The primary election is May 24 followed by the general election on Nov. 8. The winner of some of those seats will be determined  in May. 

The Times will have additional information on each race in the coming days and weeks. Here's a list so far of those who have qualified and those who have announced their candidacy but not yet qualified: 




Hall County Commissioner, District 1

Hall County Commissioner, District 3

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 1  

  • Sam Chapman, R, incumbent

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 2 

Hall County Schools At-Large

  • Bill Thompson, R, incumbent

State Court Judge

  • Larry Baldwin, incumbent, has qualified

Solicitor General

  • Stephanie Woodard, incumbent

Georgia House of Representatives, District 27

  • Lee Hawkins, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 28

  • Donald Lannom, R, has qualified

  • Tim Short, R, has qualified

  • Julie Tressler, R, has qualified

  • John Luchetti, R, has qualified

  • Blake McClellan, R, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 29

Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

Georgia House of Representatives, District 31

Georgia House of Representatives, District 100

  • David Clark, R, has qualified

  • Louisa Jackson, D, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 103

  • Soo Hong, R, has qualified

Georgia Senate, District 49

Georgia Senate, District 50

  • Bo Hatchett, R, incumbent, has qualified

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

Magazines