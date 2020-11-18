Latest twist: Recount finished, but its tally won't be officially certified

Hall County completed its hand recount of the presidential race Sunday, Nov. 15, a process that took about three days to review 91,035 ballots in Hall.

On Friday, people in Hall counted 16,000, then another 24,000 Saturday. Now, 150 ballots will go to adjudication panels. Although 1,093 ballots went to adjudication in the county’s first count, some ballots do not need to be adjudicated twice and are sorted separately, such as those with an “overvote,” according to Elections Director Lori Wurtz.

All the county’s ballots were reviewed by two-person teams of one Democrat and one Republican. Monitors from each party, along with elections staff and elections board members, were also present to observe the recount. The recount was open to the public, although the general public was restricted to a separate viewing area.

Final election results by candidate have not been tallied yet, and the county is awaiting further details from the state about final tallying, Wurtz said Monday.

Georgia’s 159 counties are all recounting votes in the presidential race. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for the statewide audit and recount.