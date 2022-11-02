Latest early voting numbers in Hall

Less than a week before Election Day, officials have reported a robust turnout among Hall County voters, with the number of ballots cast surpassing totals seen in May’s general primary.

Figures from Hall County elections officials show that 33,265 voters have gone in-person to the polls to cast an early vote. That’s 18,516 more than the 14,749 total residents who participated in early in-person voting during the primary. It’s also 12,621 more than the 20,644 ballots cast on Election Day in May.

Hall County Elections Manager Paige Thompson said so far there haven't been any issues reported at polling locations. Thompson attributed the recent efficiency of early voting to Hall County’s involvement in a new pilot program under the Secretary of State’s Office. The program, she said, is intended to quicken the process for voters going in and out of polling locations.

“In the past, an early voting voter would have to fill out a voter certificate, then go to the poll pad and laptop where a voter card would be made,” Thompson said. “With the new process a voter checks in just like on Election Day, which has cut the time per voter drastically. We have not seen lines like in the past with the new system. The voters and poll workers love the test system.”

A breakdown of the number of votes by party affiliation wasn't available for the upcoming general election, according to officials, though numbers reported from the May primary indicated higher overall voter participation among registered Republicans in Hall County – which reported a total of 1,366 mail-in ballots, 12,944 early in-person votes and 18,372 Republicans who voted on Election Day.

The Hall County Election Office received 520 absentee ballots for Democratic candidates in May’s primary, with approximately 1,786 registered Democrats participating in early in-person voting and 2,074 Democrats who went to the polls on the day of the election.

According to election officials, with seven days before the upcoming election, about 3,941 absentee ballots have been cast compared to a total number of 1,896 cast in the May primary.