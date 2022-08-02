Judge dismisses Rep. Clyde’s lawsuit over House security screening fines

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Aug. 1 filed by Rep. Andrew Clyde regarding fines he incurred for security screening measures to enter the House of Representatives’ chamber, writing that he did not have jurisdiction to rule on the matter.



Following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House’s acting Sergeant at Arms, Timothy Paul Blodgett, issued a memo requiring people to go through security screening before entering the House chamber.