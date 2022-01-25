Jackson County school board chair announces run for state office that covers a portion of Hall

Chairman of the Jackson County School Board, Don Clerici, will run for State House District 31, which covers most of Jackson County and part of East Hall, joining stiff Republican competition.
Clerici won election for school board chairman in 2018 and owns and operates BM&K Construction and Engineering in Braselton.
The seat’s district lines were redrawn following the 2020 census. Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, was drawn out of District 30 and into District 31, where he has said he plans to run.
Dunahoo has represented most of South Hall County for more than a decade, but lost 92% of his constituents in the redistricting process.
In his campaign announcement, Clerici wrote he would prioritize fighting COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, preserving gun rights and cutting taxes.
“It is clear that we need bold conservative problem solvers at the state level who aren’t afraid to stand up to the radical left, preserve our conservative principles, and keep Georgia – and District 31 – a place of opportunity and freedom,” Clerici wrote.
Clerici has lived in Jackson County for 17 years with his wife and three daughters.
The primary election will be held May 24.