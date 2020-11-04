'I’m very, very humbled.' Republican Matt Dubnik keeps state House seat in District 29

State Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, will be holding on to the Georgia House of Representatives seat he has occupied since 2017 after defeating Democrat Pat Calmes in the Nov. 3 election.
Dubnik will begin his third term in January. The district includes parts of Gainesville, Oakwood and North Hall.
“I’m very, very humbled and appreciative of the people of the 29th District to send me back to Atlanta for two more years,” he said Tuesday night. “I think we’ve seen just beyond incredible voter turnout in record numbers up and down the ticket.”
Dubnik, a Gainesville native, is the appropriations committee’s secretary in the House. He told The Times in October that the role has given him a unique perspective on the state budget. Education and health care should be budget priorities, he said. “As long as we continue to take a common sense approach and don’t get ahead of our skis,” the state could avoid tough budget cuts, he said.
Calmes is a retired state employee who lives in North Hall. She had hoped to prioritize health care, including mental health care and substance abuse treatment, and supported Medicaid expansion.
“It was a good race, and I’m glad I participated in it,” Calmes said late Tuesday. “I really found my voice during this race, and it was a good experience for me.”
Georgia House of Representatives, District 29
Matt Dubnik: 66.15%
Pat Calmes: 33.85%