'I’m very, very humbled.' Republican Matt Dubnik keeps state House seat in District 29

State Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, will be holding on to the Georgia House of Representatives seat he has occupied since 2017 after defeating Democrat Pat Calmes in the Nov. 3 election.



Dubnik will begin his third term in January. The district includes parts of Gainesville, Oakwood and North Hall.

“I’m very, very humbled and appreciative of the people of the 29th District to send me back to Atlanta for two more years,” he said Tuesday night. “I think we’ve seen just beyond incredible voter turnout in record numbers up and down the ticket.”