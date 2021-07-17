How will new developments affect Gainesville elections, voting lines?

On July 13, a 214-unit apartment complex that would be built on 5 acres off Banks Street near the Gainesville Public Safety Complex on Queen City Parkway was approved by the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board. The project must still go before the City Council for final approval. Both of these developments would be in Ward 3, Barbara Brooks’ City Council district. And some community members are concerned with how these developments may affect future elections and the makeup of their community, which was the only council ward with many majority Black neighborhoods, according to 2010 census mapping data.

The entire city of Gainesville has a population of 43,232 residents, including 39% White residents, who are not Hispanic or Latino, 15.5% Black, 40.7% Hispanic or Latino and 2.2% Asian residents, according to 2019 American Community Survey estimates.

The Newtown Florist Club, Gainesville’s longtime civil rights group, helped set up a community meeting July 17 with Brooks, Lackey and Assistant City Manager Angela Sheppard to talk about the future of redistricting in Gainesville and other issues.

The city is still waiting on data from the 2020 census, which saw significant delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and may not be available until after Labor Day, Brooks said at the meeting. Lackey said it is likely the state and Gainesville were underrepresented in the census count, but he expects the total city population to push 50,000 residents. And the Latino population could push 50% of the city’s population, even though that population could be the most underrepresented in the census count, Lackey said.

“I think (census officials) tried really hard to go door to door, especially in the Latino community, because they have a distrust of government — I think we all have a certain level of distrust of government — but they may have a bit more,” Lackey said.

The city currently has three majority-minority City Council wards out of five, he said, and it could have four by the time all the data comes in and redistricting is finished. The city charter requires a council member from each ward but voting is done at large, meaning all voters in the city select the council members rather than just the members of a particular ward.

The city’s fall elections will not be affected by the 2020 census data, and new districts may not have final approval until June or July 2022, Lackey said. The next Gainesville election that these data will affect will be in 2023, and City Council ward maps will match Gainesville school board districts going forward.

The largest growth likely happened in the south of the city near the U.S. 129 corridor and in Mundy Mill, Lackey said, which is split between Wards 3 and 4.

“My gut tells me that Wards 3 and 4 are going to have to shrink back in area, because there’s more people in those two wards,” Lackey said. “It all depends on the data.”