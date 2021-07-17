How will new developments affect Gainesville elections, voting lines?

New upscale apartment developments in Gainesville could change the voter demographics of certain city council wards in the coming years, but ward lines are being redrawn soon based on 2020 census data.
The former pedestrian bridge at Jesse Jewell Parkway will soon lead to Solis Gainesville, which will feature 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants and retail. The developer, Terwilliger Pappas also has an option to build a second phase, which would include 180 apartments and 5,000 square feet of restaurants and retail on a 4-acre lot at Parker and Main streets in midtown, the former Hall County jail site. These apartments are expected to be the most expensive of their kind in the city with potential monthly rates of $1,500 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom, City Manager Bryan Lackey said.
On July 13, a 214-unit apartment complex that would be built on 5 acres off Banks Street near the Gainesville Public Safety Complex on Queen City Parkway was approved by the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board. The project must still go before the City Council for final approval. Both of these developments would be in Ward 3, Barbara Brooks’ City Council district. And some community members are concerned with how these developments may affect future elections and the makeup of their community, which was the only council ward with many majority Black neighborhoods, according to 2010 census mapping data.
The entire city of Gainesville has a population of 43,232 residents, including 39% White residents, who are not Hispanic or Latino, 15.5% Black, 40.7% Hispanic or Latino and 2.2% Asian residents, according to 2019 American Community Survey estimates.
The Newtown Florist Club, Gainesville’s longtime civil rights group, helped set up a community meeting July 17 with Brooks, Lackey and Assistant City Manager Angela Sheppard to talk about the future of redistricting in Gainesville and other issues.
The city is still waiting on data from the 2020 census, which saw significant delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and may not be available until after Labor Day, Brooks said at the meeting. Lackey said it is likely the state and Gainesville were underrepresented in the census count, but he expects the total city population to push 50,000 residents. And the Latino population could push 50% of the city’s population, even though that population could be the most underrepresented in the census count, Lackey said.
“I think (census officials) tried really hard to go door to door, especially in the Latino community, because they have a distrust of government — I think we all have a certain level of distrust of government — but they may have a bit more,” Lackey said.
The city currently has three majority-minority City Council wards out of five, he said, and it could have four by the time all the data comes in and redistricting is finished. The city charter requires a council member from each ward but voting is done at large, meaning all voters in the city select the council members rather than just the members of a particular ward.
The city’s fall elections will not be affected by the 2020 census data, and new districts may not have final approval until June or July 2022, Lackey said. The next Gainesville election that these data will affect will be in 2023, and City Council ward maps will match Gainesville school board districts going forward.
The largest growth likely happened in the south of the city near the U.S. 129 corridor and in Mundy Mill, Lackey said, which is split between Wards 3 and 4.
“My gut tells me that Wards 3 and 4 are going to have to shrink back in area, because there’s more people in those two wards,” Lackey said. “It all depends on the data.”
The Rev. Rose Johnson, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, asked if the city could consider future developments when drawing new district lines. And other residents at the meeting said they supported trying to keep Ward 3 a majority-minority district.
“They (new developments) won’t be included in the new redistricting mapping, but … they’re going to impact elections,” Johnson said.
Lackey said they will take racial demographics into consideration when drawing new lines.
“We intend to make it public,” Brooks said of the redistricting process. “It won’t be in the backroom where people pick and choose who they want in their wards. It’ll be a public process with input from the community.”
Each ward must be within 5% of splitting the city’s population evenly, meaning each ward must contain close to 20% of the city’s population, Lackey said.
During the redistricting process it’s difficult to project who or how many people will move to the city in certain areas even with new developments being built, Brooks said. There’s no way to know future residents’ racial or ethnic background, for example, so it becomes difficult to take future projections into account when drawing lines based on the 2020 data.
Brooks will likely hold another community meeting for her constituents after census data is in this fall, she said.
Johnson said meetings like these are necessary to involve community members in the redistricting process and get their input. School board districts matching city council districts shows progress in terms of providing continuity for voters, she said.
“Even though these developments won’t be completed before the maps are drawn, they will impact our voting patterns, because the redistricting cycle won’t be for another 10 years from now.” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that fair districts are drawn, but fair districts can only be drawn when all of the factors are considered.”