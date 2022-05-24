How voting is going in the May 24 primary election

Election Day voting began briskly in Hall County Tuesday morning, as residents cast their ballots in the May 24 primary.

Joe Parris, poll manager at the Flowery Branch City Hall precinct, said 17 people were lined up as the precinct opened at 7 a.m.

“Things are running smoothly,” he said.

At least one voter went to the former precinct at Flowery Branch Elementary School, saw a sign about the new precinct, “then came over here,” Parris said.