How voting is going in the May 24 primary election

Election Day voting began briskly in Hall County Tuesday morning, as residents cast their ballots in the May 24 primary.
Joe Parris, poll manager at the Flowery Branch City Hall precinct, said 17 people were lined up as the precinct opened at 7 a.m.
“Things are running smoothly,” he said.
At least one voter went to the former precinct at Flowery Branch Elementary School, saw a sign about the new precinct, “then came over here,” Parris said.
City Hall was one of three precincts that had changed locations in Hall. The other two new locations are Oakwood First United Methodist Church and West Hall Baptist Church.
“There’s no confusion with the new place,” said Stephanie Homewood, poll manager at West Hall Baptist.
Voting was steady at both locations.
“We’ve had a lot of good turnout,” Homewood said.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
Several local and state seats are up for election this year, including top ticket races like governor and U.S. Senate all the way down to local board of education seats.
Voters in the primary can select either a Republican, Democrat or nonpartisan ballot. Note, only nonpartisan races will appear on that ballot.