How to hear experts’ take on economic, political climates and their impacts locally

Area business leaders will talk about economic and political climates and their effects on local business and the community in a panel discussion set for Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Economic & Political Forecast will take place 8:30-10 a.m. in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, 2535 Lanier Tech Drive.
The panelists are Ron Bracewell of BatesCarter certified public accountants; Carol Burrell, president and CEO, Northeast Georgia Health System; Brian Daniel, president and CEO, Carroll Daniel Construction; and Frank Norton Jr., CEO and chairman, The Norton Agency.
The event, including a light breakfast, is open to the public. Admission is $5 for chamber members and $15 for non-chamber members.
Reservations are required and can be made online on the chamber’s website, ghcc.com/events.
“This is an opportunity to hear from experts working in their specific fields and in the community share their knowledge and expertise about the future,” said Kit Dunlap, the chamber’s president and CEO.