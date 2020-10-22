How Hall County is handling influx of absentee ballots

With less than two weeks remaining before the Nov. 3 election, the Hall County elections office has already begun processing absentee ballots, although the ballots will not be run through the scanner for tabulation until after polls close on Election Day.



Staff, some of whom have been hired as temporary seasonal workers, have been staying busy, as many voters are opting to vote by mail due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall had sent out 27,573 absentee ballots as of Wednesday, Oct. 21, and 11,351 of those had been returned. The county has about 129,000 registered voters, according to Registration Coordinator Kay Wimpye.

Workers have been starting at 10 a.m. each day since Monday and going until 4 p.m. or whenever they run out of ballots, whichever comes first. While they are opening the ballots in a separate room to keep the process private, the public can observe through a window in the elections office at the Hall County Government Center.