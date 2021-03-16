How gun bill from Andrew Clyde would change time requirements for background checks

Prospective gun buyers are required under a permanent provision in the 1993 Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act to undergo a National Instant Criminal Background Check.



According to a statement from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the background check system is designed to return a definitive result within a matter of minutes, indicating whether the buyer is legally eligible to purchase a gun. If approved, a dealer with a Federal Firearms License may transfer the firearm to the prospective buyer.

But the system doesn’t always return a result in minutes -- or at all.

Mike Weeks, who operates Georgia Gun Store in Gainesville, said slow or inconsistent response times from the FBI regarding background checks place the burden on dealers to determine whether to sell the firearm to a prospective buyer.

“If they don’t respond to them by that transfer date it’s our discretion on whether to sell the person a firearm,” said Weeks. “Sometimes the department never responds to their request. Quite often, the FBI never gives us a response on the background check.”

Weeks said that without explicit instructions from the FBI to “approve or deny” a customer, the follow-up with potential buyers can be tricky.

“In some circumstances, it could be someone who had a speeding ticket or an incident that has some missing context, and the FBI may take a long time to get information collected,” he said. “So it’s a bit of a waiting game and also difficult for us to tell a customer why he hasn’t been approved when we don’t have that information either.”

The ATF notes that in a “small number of cases,” the system is unable to make an immediate determination as to whether a prospective buyer is eligible to buy a gun.

Proponents of the bill believe that the three-day time constraint is necessary to incentivize federal law enforcement to investigate background checks in a timely manner.