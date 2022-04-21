Herschel Walker wants to 'straighten some things out’ in Washington

“I want to show some strength (in (Ukraine), and I'm not saying putting boots on the ground,” he said. “But what I am saying is that maybe we need to help some of these people that are doing what they need so they can fight for themselves.”



Walker also addressed one of his loudest detractors, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who is running against him in the Republican primary. Black has called Walker an “abuser of women” and claimed that he has a violent history that should be “disqualifying.”

“He’s worried about me rather than what’s going on in this country,” Walker said. “He’s worried about whether he can beat Herschel Walker, which he can’t.”

When asked if Black has been a thorn in his side, Walker said: “I don't know whether he’s a thorn in my side. I think he's got a thorn in his own side, because he doesn't seem to be moving up in the polls or moving up raising money.”

Walker has attributed some of his troubled past to his mental health struggles.

“I’m not afraid to talk about these sensitive subjects from race and mental health, because we do have a mental health problem,” he said. “You look at the law enforcement. I said, ‘What (are) some of the major problems you're having?’ And they said, ‘We're not really equipped when we make arrests of someone that may have a mental health problem. And you see some of the hospitals are having to deal with it as well. So I want to be a champion for the mental health, as well as champion for the kids and the ladies out there, the women out there.”



