Herschel Walker wants to 'straighten some things out’ in Washington

After rallying the cadets at Riverside Military Academy Wednesday afternoon, Herschel Walker spoke with The Times about his run for U.S. Senate.
He is confident in his chances and wants to “straighten some things out” in Washington.
When asked what needs to be fixed, Walker spoke about a range of issues.
“One of the things you look at is the economy and look at the inflation … what needs to be fixed. Look at the gas prices that’s going out of the roof right now. You look at the food on the shelf, the supply chain … And I think people are not even aware of all of the things that's happening.” Walker said. “You look at all the crime in the streets. Crime in the streets have gone up like something crazy. And you look at our school system, all the things we're trying to teach in schools, so the question is, ‘What is not going on?’ It seems like everything that's going on is not putting America first. We’re putting America second and I believe in this country, I believe in the people, and I want to get Americans back (to) being the number one.”
Education has been a prominent part of the Republican political platform, as the party declares critical race theory is infiltrating schools and that students are being indoctrinated.
“When you start trying to teach kids to hate themselves because they’re Black or because they’re White, teaching Black kids to hate themselves because they’re oppressed, that they can’t do it — I think that is totally wrong,” Walker said.
Walker also criticized gender fluidity and transgenderism in sports.
“We shouldn’t even be talking about trying to say what gender are you, or anything like that. It's written in the Bible, and I'm a Christian that believes in what God says. And right now when you start talking about gender identification and putting men in women’s sports, that’s something I disagree with.”
He said he is disappointed that feminists don’t rally behind that cause.
“I think that's something that is so terrible,” he said. “And sometimes I ask the question, ‘where are the feminists at?’”
In the foriegn policy realm, he criticized President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and his current handling of the Ukraine crisis, which in his estimation give the impression that America is weak.
“I want to show some strength (in (Ukraine), and I'm not saying putting boots on the ground,” he said. “But what I am saying is that maybe we need to help some of these people that are doing what they need so they can fight for themselves.”
Walker also addressed one of his loudest detractors, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who is running against him in the Republican primary. Black has called Walker an “abuser of women” and claimed that he has a violent history that should be “disqualifying.”
“He’s worried about me rather than what’s going on in this country,” Walker said. “He’s worried about whether he can beat Herschel Walker, which he can’t.”
When asked if Black has been a thorn in his side, Walker said: “I don't know whether he’s a thorn in my side. I think he's got a thorn in his own side, because he doesn't seem to be moving up in the polls or moving up raising money.”
Walker has attributed some of his troubled past to his mental health struggles.
“I’m not afraid to talk about these sensitive subjects from race and mental health, because we do have a mental health problem,” he said. “You look at the law enforcement. I said, ‘What (are) some of the major problems you're having?’ And they said, ‘We're not really equipped when we make arrests of someone that may have a mental health problem. And you see some of the hospitals are having to deal with it as well. So I want to be a champion for the mental health, as well as champion for the kids and the ladies out there, the women out there.”