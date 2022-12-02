Herschel Walker to visit this local restaurant for Senate rally next week

Herschel Walker is making a campaign stop in Oakwood next week.



Walker will visit Curt’s Restaurant at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Walker’s communication director, Will Kiley, said the event details are still being worked out, and it is not clear if Walker will be joined by any other speakers.

Walker is running against Sen. Raphael Warnock for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided in the Dec. 6 runoff election. Neither candidate was able to secure more than half of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, which is required to avoid a runoff in Georgia. The race was neck-in-neck, with Warnock ahead by a little more than 36,000 votes, less than 1% of the vote.

Democrats won 50 Senate seats in the general election, meaning the stakes of the Walker-Warnock race are not quite as high. Even if Walker wins, Vice President Kamala Harris will wield a tie-breaking vote, giving Democrats an effective majority.

Walker held a rally in Gainesville last month, where he declared himself a “warrior of god” who will lead Georgians to the “promised land” should they elect him. He was joined by Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvilon and South Carolina Sen. Linsdey Graham, who said a Walker win would alter the course of the country and shape the future of the Republican Party "forever."

Walker visited Hall County two other times this year. Over the summer, he visited Jaemor Farms in Alto, and participated in a Fox & Friends TV segment at Longstreet Cafe in Gainesville.