Here's what to know about the candidate qualifying period for 2022 elections in Hall, Georgia

Candidates must file paperwork in March to qualify to run in the 2022 elections, which include races in Hall County and Georgia. The primary election is May 24 and the general election is Nov. 8. Below are the qualifying fees for those seats up for election this cycle.
Hall County
When: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11
Where: Locations to be determined
More info: Hall County Elections office; 770-531-6945
Fees:
State Court Judge (seat now held by Larry Baldwin): $5,253.67
Solicitor General (seat now held by Stephanie Woodard): $4,649.70
County Commissioner, District 1: $211.80
County Commissioner, District 3: $206.64
Board of Education, Post 1: $360
Board of Education, Post 2: $360
Board of Education at large: $360
Georgia
When: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11
More info: Secretary of State’s website
Fees:
United States senator: $5,220
United States representative: $5,220
Governor: $5,250
Lieutenant governor: $2,748.28
Secretary of state: $3,709.10
Attorney general: $4,175.07
State school superintendent: $3,698.10
Commissioner of Agriculture: $3,646.70
Commissioner of Insurance: $3,611.83
Commissioner of Labor: $3,683.58
Public service commissioner: $3,634.71
State senator: $400
State representative: $400
Justice of the Supreme Court: $5,373.36
Court of Appeals judges: $5,339.70
Superior Court judges: $3,863.70
District Attorney: $3,674.20
Republicans
Where: State Capitol Building, Room 216, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta
More info: 404-257-5559
Democrats
Where: State Capitol Building, Room 230, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta
More info: 470-788-8922; info@georgiademocrat.org
Nonpartisan races
Where: Suite 802, West Tower Sloppy Floyd Building, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta; additional locations in Tifton and Macon
More info: 404-656-2871