Here's what to know about the candidate qualifying period for 2022 elections in Hall, Georgia
Vote Sticker 1.jpg
Candidates must file paperwork in March to qualify to run in the 2022 elections, which include races in Hall County and Georgia. - photo by Scott Rogers

Candidates must file paperwork in March to qualify to run in the 2022 elections, which include races in Hall County and Georgia. The primary election is May 24 and the general election is Nov. 8. Below are the qualifying fees for those seats up for election this cycle.

Hall County

When: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11

Where: Locations to be determined

More info: Hall County Elections office; 770-531-6945

Fees:

  • State Court Judge (seat now held by Larry Baldwin): $5,253.67 

  • Solicitor General (seat now held by Stephanie Woodard): $4,649.70 

  • County Commissioner, District 1: $211.80 

  • County Commissioner, District 3: $206.64 

  • Board of Education, Post 1: $360 

  • Board of Education, Post 2: $360

  • Board of Education at large: $360

Georgia

When: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11

More info: Secretary of State’s website

Fees:

  • United States senator: $5,220

  • United States representative: $5,220

  • Governor: $5,250

  • Lieutenant governor: $2,748.28 

  • Secretary of state: $3,709.10 

  • Attorney general: $4,175.07 

  • State school superintendent: $3,698.10 

  • Commissioner of Agriculture: $3,646.70 

  • Commissioner of Insurance: $3,611.83 

  • Commissioner of Labor: $3,683.58 

  • Public service commissioner: $3,634.71 

  • State senator: $400

  • State representative: $400

  • Justice of the Supreme Court: $5,373.36 

  • Court of Appeals judges: $5,339.70 

  • Superior Court judges: $3,863.70 

  • District Attorney: $3,674.20

Republicans

Where: State Capitol Building, Room 216, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta

More info: 404-257-5559

Democrats

Where: State Capitol Building, Room 230, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta

More info: 470-788-8922; info@georgiademocrat.org

Nonpartisan races

Where: Suite 802, West Tower Sloppy Floyd Building, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta; additional locations in Tifton and Macon

More info: 404-656-2871


