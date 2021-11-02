Here’s how state legislative district lines could change for people in Hall County

District 30 State Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, said he has been considering a run for the 49th District senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, but he has to wait to see if he lives inside the new map. Miller announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor in May, and County Commissioner Shelly Echols has since announced she is running for Miller’s seat.

“There’s certain things where I’ve been waiting six or seven months,” Dunahoo said. “I’ve been asked … over a thousand times, ‘How come you aren’t going to run for the senate seat?’ Well there’s nothing to announce when you’re barely out of the district. You can’t just do anything like that until the cards are on the table.”

Miller is part of the senate’s Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, and he was involved in the redistricting process in August 2011, shortly after he was first elected earlier that year. During the 2011 special session, legislators drew lines not only for Congressional and state legislature districts, but they also drew county and city district lines, Miller said. Because the data came in late, county and city lines won’t be redrawn until the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January next year.

Newtown Florist Club in Gainesville has taken an early interest in the redistricting process. Rose Johnson, executive director of the local civil rights group presented their desired map to Gainesville City Council on Oct. 19, saying the group did not want new expensive downtown apartments included in Ward 3.

“We’re concerned … those developments would upset the racial balance of Ward 3,” Johnson said.

County and city races are nonpartisan, so those potential candidates have more time until their next races. The next county elections will be held in November 2022, and the next city races will be in November 2023.

The 49th senate district encompasses almost all of Hall County and does not seep into any other counties, and Miller said he hopes to keep it that way when drawing new lines.

“Every time that you can keep a district within a county, it’s better,” he said.

Staying within fewer county and city jurisdictions is easier logistically for the legislator, Miller said, because they won’t have as many local officials they have to work with to address constituent’s problems. “It’s just less efficient,” he said.

This is impossible to accomplish where populations are less dense, such as most of South Georgia, but Miller said one of the main goals of the process is to keep together “communities of interest.”

“Whatever we pass has to pass judicial scrutiny as well,” he said.

Proposed senate district maps begin in the senate, and proposed house district maps begin in the house, but proposed Congressional district maps can start in either chamber, and must be approved by both chambers before being signed by the governor. And there may not be much friction in the process this year, because both chambers and the governorship are Republican controlled.

The session is expected to end Nov. 23, but lawmakers could extend it if an agreement has not been reached.

District 29 Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, said he does not expect his district to change much, because his district’s population increased almost exactly proportionate to the state’s population increase. Each House district must have a population of about 59,500 people.

District 27 Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said his district is currently about 2,000 people short, so it may pick up people from South Hall. Forsyth County also grew rapidly, he said, so his district could move across the lake.

“Hopefully I keep the people I’ve got,” Hawkins said.



