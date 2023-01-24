By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Here are committee assignments, contact info for each Hall County lawmaker
State legislators met at the annual Eggs & Issues breakfast Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Lanier Technical College to answer questions about the upcoming session. (Photo by Dave Simpson)

Hall County’s legislative delegation members have gotten their committee assignments and various posts in the 2023 General Assembly.

Here’s a brief look at each lawmaker, including contact information, according to the Georgia General Assembly website:

Rep. David Clark, R-Buford

Representing: House District 100

Address: 504-E Coverdell Legislative Office Building

Phone: 404-656-0188

Email: david.clark@house.ga.gov

Committees: Defense & Veterans Affairs (vice chairman); Economic Development & Tourism; Education; and Interstate Cooperation

Rep. Brent Cox, R-Dawsonville

Representing: House District 28

Address: 401-C Coverdell Legislative Office Building

Phone: 404-656-0152 

Email: brent.cox@house.ga.gov

Committees: Agriculture & Consumer Affairs; Education; and Technology and Infrastructure Innovation (secretary)

Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville

Representing: House District 29

Address: 245-F State Capitol

Phone: 404-656-2246

Email: matt.dubnik@house.ga.gov

Committees: Appropriations (education subcommittee chairman); Education; Game, Fish & Parks; Higher Education; Juvenile Justice; Regulated Industries; Small Business Development; Technology and Infrastructure Innovation; and Urban Affairs

Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville

Representing: House District 31

Address: 401-I State Capitol

Phone: 404-656-7857

Email: emory.dunahoo@house.ga.gov

Committees: Game, Fish & Parks (vice chairman); Agriculture & Consumer Affairs;  Appropriations; Banks & Banking; Human Relations & Aging; Information and Audits; Interstate Cooperation; Special Rules; and State Properties

Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Alto

Representing: Senate District 49

Address: not available

Phone: not available

Email: shelly.echols@senate.ga.gov

Committees: Reapportionment and Redistricting (chairwoman); Agriculture and Consumer Affairs (ex-officio member); Education and Youth; Finance; and Health and Human Services

Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia

Representing: Senate District 50

Address: 109 State Capitol

Phone: (404) 656-7454

Email: bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov

Committees: Children and Families (vice chairman); Reapportionment and Redistricting (vice chairman); Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Ethics; Health and Human Services; and Judiciary

Other: Senate floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp

Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville

Representing: House District 27

Address: 401-C State Capitol

Phone: 404-656-7855

Email: lee.hawkins@house.ga.gov

Committees: Health (chairman); Special Committee on Healthcare; Appropriations; Banks & Banking; Human Relations & Aging; Insurance; Public Health (ex-officio member); Regulated Industries; Rules; and Small Business Development

Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville

Representing: House District 103

Address: 109 State Capitol

Phone: 404-651-7737

Email: soo.hong@house.ga.gov

Committees: Reapportionment and Redistricting (vice chairwoman); Judiciary; and Judiciary Non-Civil

Other: House floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp

Rep. Derrick McCollum, R-Chestnut Mountain 

Representing: House District 30

Address: 401-D Coverdell Legislative Office Building

Phone: 404-656-0152

Email: derrick.mccollum@house.ga.gov

Committees: Defense & Veterans Affairs; Natural Resources & Environment; and Transportation (secretary)


