Here are committee assignments, contact info for each Hall County lawmaker

Hall County’s legislative delegation members have gotten their committee assignments and various posts in the 2023 General Assembly.
Here’s a brief look at each lawmaker, including contact information, according to the Georgia General Assembly website:
Rep. David Clark, R-Buford
Representing: House District 100
Address: 504-E Coverdell Legislative Office Building
Phone: 404-656-0188
Email: david.clark@house.ga.gov
Committees: Defense & Veterans Affairs (vice chairman); Economic Development & Tourism; Education; and Interstate Cooperation
Rep. Brent Cox, R-Dawsonville
Representing: House District 28
Address: 401-C Coverdell Legislative Office Building
Phone: 404-656-0152
Email: brent.cox@house.ga.gov
Committees: Agriculture & Consumer Affairs; Education; and Technology and Infrastructure Innovation (secretary)
Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville
Representing: House District 29
Address: 245-F State Capitol
Phone: 404-656-2246
Email: matt.dubnik@house.ga.gov
Committees: Appropriations (education subcommittee chairman); Education; Game, Fish & Parks; Higher Education; Juvenile Justice; Regulated Industries; Small Business Development; Technology and Infrastructure Innovation; and Urban Affairs
Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville
Representing: House District 31
Address: 401-I State Capitol
Phone: 404-656-7857
Email: emory.dunahoo@house.ga.gov
Committees: Game, Fish & Parks (vice chairman); Agriculture & Consumer Affairs; Appropriations; Banks & Banking; Human Relations & Aging; Information and Audits; Interstate Cooperation; Special Rules; and State Properties
Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Alto
Representing: Senate District 49
Address: not available
Phone: not available
Email: shelly.echols@senate.ga.gov
Committees: Reapportionment and Redistricting (chairwoman); Agriculture and Consumer Affairs (ex-officio member); Education and Youth; Finance; and Health and Human Services
Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia
Representing: Senate District 50
Address: 109 State Capitol
Phone: (404) 656-7454
Email: bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov
Committees: Children and Families (vice chairman); Reapportionment and Redistricting (vice chairman); Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Ethics; Health and Human Services; and Judiciary
Other: Senate floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp
Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville
Representing: House District 27
Address: 401-C State Capitol
Phone: 404-656-7855
Email: lee.hawkins@house.ga.gov
Committees: Health (chairman); Special Committee on Healthcare; Appropriations; Banks & Banking; Human Relations & Aging; Insurance; Public Health (ex-officio member); Regulated Industries; Rules; and Small Business Development
Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville
Representing: House District 103
Address: 109 State Capitol
Phone: 404-651-7737
Email: soo.hong@house.ga.gov
Committees: Reapportionment and Redistricting (vice chairwoman); Judiciary; and Judiciary Non-Civil
Other: House floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp
Rep. Derrick McCollum, R-Chestnut Mountain
Representing: House District 30
Address: 401-D Coverdell Legislative Office Building
Phone: 404-656-0152
Email: derrick.mccollum@house.ga.gov
Committees: Defense & Veterans Affairs; Natural Resources & Environment; and Transportation (secretary)